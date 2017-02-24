Oscar Jaenada has boarded Terry Gilliam’s long-delayed pic The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, joining Adam Driver and Olga Kurylenko. It’s about an advertising exec who returns to his Spanish village, where as a student he made a film based on Don Quixote, only to get entangled in a series of catastrophes. Gilliam co-wrote the script with Tony Grisoni and Amazon Studios will distribute the film domestically. Repped by Paradigm, Grandview and Ziffren, Jaenada’s upcoming film slate includes Fox’s Snatched with Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn and Fernando Leon de Aranoa-directed biopic Escobar, opposite Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Rose Bridges Photography

Rizzoli & Isles regular Jordan Bridges has been cast in STX’s crime thriller Den Of Thieves alongside Gerald Butler, Pablo Schreiber and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The pic centers on an elite crew of bank robbers led by Butler who set out to pull off the ultimate heist and get to the money first, right under the noses of L.A.’s most feared division of law enforcement. Bridges will play “Lobbin” Bob Golightly, a by-the-book fed and nemesis to Butler’s character. Bridges, who recently wrapped a seven-year run on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, most recently was seen in Paul Haggis’ HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, MJ Management and Jackowy Tyerman.