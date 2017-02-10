Oscar Issac has been set to star in The Garbo Project, a spy thriller in the works from Bob Cooper and Richard Saperstein’s Storyscape Entertainment. Cooper will be at the now-underway Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of Storyscape’s Maudie and will meet with buyers at the European Film Market on the double-agent thriller.

The pic is set during World War II and was scripted by William Wheeler (The Hoax, Ray Donovan). It’s based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, an eccentric double-agent who, with no military or covert training, somehow persuaded both the Germans and the British to hire him as a spy. As it turned out, his real allegiance was to England, and working closely with MI5, he created a fictional network of 27 spies said to be spread out over England, Scotland, and Ireland. His ruse enabled the English to deceive the Germans about the invasion of Normandy.

Cooper, Saperstein, Chuck Weinstock, Jason Spire and Isaac will produce.