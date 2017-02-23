Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Inside Llewyn Davis) will play the melancholy Dane beginning in June at the Public Theater, in a staging of the Shakespeare tragedy by Sam Gold. The director, who previously staged the Tony-winning Fun Home at the Public and on Broadway, is fairly busy: His revival of The Glass Menagerie, starring Sally Field, is about to open on Broadway, to be quickly followed by a new play, A Doll’s House, Part 2, on Broadway in April. Earlier this season, he directed Othello, with David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig, at the New York Theatre Workshop.

This Hamlet, with Gold directing and Isaac starring, was announced last year as a production of Theatre For A New Audience, the eminent Brooklyn-based company that focuses on classics. Gold – who has a growing reputation for insightful productions of new work such as Fun Home along with a distinctly non-traditional approach to classics – withdrew the production from TFNA last June, reportedly due to concerns over support for his vision of the play. He and Isaac then brought the production to the Public.

Hamlet is slated to begin previews June 20, open July 13 and run through September 3, an unusually long run for the Public. Making his New York stage debut will be Keegan-Michael Key as Hamlet’s trusted friend Horatio. Also cast in the production are Peter Friedman (The Affair, The Path) as Polonius, Gayle Rankin (upcoming in the Netflix series Glow) as Ophelia, Roberta Colindrez as Rosencrantz, Matthew Saldívar as Guildenstern, and Anatol Yusef as Laertes.

David Zinn will design the set, with costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Mark Barton, sound by Bray Poor and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.