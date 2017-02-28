Early Monday morning, a day after the 89th Academy Awards, Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCooper, made his rounds on the press circuit, apologizing for the Best Picture mistake. Now, after already releasing their first statement following the ceremony, a second official statement has been shared by PwC.
“PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars,” the second statement says. “PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”
“We are deeply sorry for the disappointment suffered by the cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight. We sincerely apologize to Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and the Academy, none of whom was at fault for last night’s errors. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment. For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy.”
Mr. Cullinan can say goodbye to his Malibu beach house, not to mention his job.
so dumb it’s not a big deal. Kimmel said it best the end, it’s an award show. Nobody was wronged and the winner won…so what’s the problem again…fire a guy and ruin his life for no reason
A class act. Owning up and just coming clean. It’s rather refreshing. There’s a few people in Washington who should take note.
That does not exonerate them. They need to go.
Agreed
everybody gets fired in this town, now its your turn
Fire them. Simple as.
They’ve got an 83-year track record. I say negotiate down their price for next year (and beyond) but fire Cullinan – who, btw, was busy tweeting and THAT’S why he effed up