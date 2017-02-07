BBC America has set Saturday, June 10, 10 PM for the premiere of the fifth and final season of its critically praised sci-fi drama series Orphan Black.

Star Tatiana Maslany returns to her Emmy-winning role as multiple clones in the Peabody Award-winning series that all started on a train platform. A troubled woman, Beth Childs (Maslany), locked eyes with an unknown identical woman, Sarah Manning (Maslany), before jumping to her death. From that day on, they’ve been inextricably linked to a clone conspiracy that has come to rule Sarah’s life. The cast also includes Ari Millen, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Skyler Wexler, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun and Josh Vokey.

Orphan Black, which helped put BBC America on the original scripted series map as its first homegrown hit, is produced by Temple Street in association with BBC America and Space. Executive producers are Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and Kerry Appleyard of Temple Street, and Graeme Manson and John Fawcett. Orphan Black is distributed by BBC Worldwide.

As previously announced, Maslany and the full cast of Orphan Black will appear at PaleyFest LA on Thursday, March 23.