Hot off its third consecutive SAG Award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Orange Is the New Black has a premiere date for Season 5. Netflix said today that its women’s-prison series starring Taylor Schilling will return June 9. Watch a promo for the upcoming new episodes above.

Netflix

The dramedy has scored four Emmy Awards since its 2013 premiere, including back-to-back Supporting Actress wins for Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren. In his Deadline review of the show’s fourth season, Dominic Patten called it “a rawer and darker-than-before series that remains as fresh and binge-worthy as when it launched.” Season 4 began with Piper (Schilling) as a jailhouse warlord and ended with an inmate training a gun on a pair of guards who are on their knees.

Among the castmembers returning for Season 5 are Aduba, Laura Prepon, Michael Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Taryn Manning. The series has been renewed through its seventh season.

Netflix also said today that Bill Nye Saves the World, a new series that looks at science and its relationship with politics, society and pop culture, will premiere April 21.

Here are trailers for both: