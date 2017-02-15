CBS News has yet to interview its newest 60 Minutes “special contributor” Oprah Winfrey about that 1990 interview he did with the ex-wife of President Donald Trump’s labor secretary nom. Winfrey turned over the “High Class Battered Women” video to senators on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, who are scheduled to hold Andrew Puzder’s confirmation hearing tomorrow. Winfrey’s camp would not release the video to the press, but it’s available for public re-consumption, because another woman who appeared in the episode gave a copy to Politico.

Lisa Fierstein, who divorced Puzder in 1987, retracted claims she made made in the interview about eight months after the appearance, as part of a child custody agreement, Politico reports. In her five-minute interview, she said she had called the cops on her husband, and that he told her “I will see you in the gutter. This will never be over. You will pay for this.”

Four GOP senators have expressed reservations about Puzder’s nomination, and no Dems are expected to give him a nod, the political web site reports.