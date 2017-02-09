Open Road has picked up U.S. rights to heist movie Finding Steve McQueen, directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, William Fichtner and Rachael Taylor. The deal was announced as the European Film Market gets underway in Berlin.

Open Road is planning a wide release in 2018. The movie is based on the true story of the biggest bank heist in U.S. history. In 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves from Youngstown, Ohio, attempted to steal $30M in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund. Keith Sharon (Showtime) and Ken Hixon (City By The Sea) wrote the screenplay.

Anthony Mastromauro (Identity Films), Silvio Muraglia (Paradox Studios), Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi (AMBI Group) and Alexandra Kim produce. Mikael Wiren is exec produer.

AMBI Media Group’s sales arm AMBI Distribution is handling international sales for the title and launching it to foreign buyers at EFM tis week.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road Films’ CEO Tom Ortenberg, COO and General Counsel Elliot Kleinberg and SVP Acquisitions Lejo Pet with Iervolino, Muraglia and Joseph Cohen on behalf of AMBI Media Group and Paradox Studios.

“’Finding Steve McQueen is an explosive, character-driven film, smartly told in a way that will keep audiences guessing throughout,” said Iervolino. “Open Road has outlined a masterful marketing and distribution plan that will allow this film to perform very well.”