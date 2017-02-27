Ezra Edelman’s mammoth, 7 1/2-hour O.J.: Made In America capped off a strong awards season by winning the Best Documentary Oscar tonight. And he made sure to say during his short acceptance speech that he hoped his film would draw attention to the topics of police brutality and domestic violence.

Originally an ESPN documentary project, the TV movie went Emmyless against FX’s O.J. Simpson vehicle, Ryan Murphy’s The People Vs. OJ Simpson. But it picked up momentum during awards season, winning Best Documentary at the National Board of Review and then sweeping the DGA Awards and PGA Awards. On Saturday it won the Best Documentary trophy at the Spirit Awards.

“Thanks to the Academy for recognizing this untraditional film,” Edelman said onstage after beating a loaded field in the category including Netflix’s Ava DuVernay project 13th, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, Fire At Sea and Life, Animated.

He added the format was the only way he could have told the story, which mixed the saga of Simpson’s life — before, during and after his globally watched murder trial of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman — set against the country’s racial and political divides that surrounded it.