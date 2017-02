Octavia Spencer will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced on-air tonight. By then, she may or may not be an Oscar winner: She up for the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Hidden Figures. The awards are set for February 26.

