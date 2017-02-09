One of the bright signs of summer in Los Angeles is when the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference arrives on one of the major studio’s lots. The ninth annual edition will take place on the Fox lot this year on the weekend of June 10-11. To date, ARRI; BEN,

Branded Entertainment Network; Final Draft; PRG, Production Resource Group; Panasonic; and The Molecule are sponsoring alongside Fox Studios. Multiple industry leader and above-the-line talent panels are held focusing on the development of features and TV series, as well as issues impacting the industry. Produced By is held through the Producers Guild of America’s charitable entity, the PGA Foundation, as it epitomizes the Foundation’s core mission to educate those who work in the producing profession. This year’s event is being overseen by supervising producer Barry Kaplan (EKG, Inc.), program director and marketing consultant Kristin Petrovich (Createasphere), programming consultant Madelyn Hammond (Madelyn Hammond & Associates), and sponsorship director Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global).