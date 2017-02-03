EXCLUSIVE: CBS Films has closed a deal to acquire Tesla & Twain, an action adventure pitch from Eric Siegel, the scribe behind Sony Pictures’ upcoming The Emoji Movie and the TV series Men At Work. The Jungle Book‘s Brigham Taylor will produce. The film is a fictional exploration of the real historical friendship between the great writer Mark Twain and the genius inventor Nikola Tesla. Alex Ginno will oversee this genius collision for CBS Films.

Siegel is repped by APA, The Nacelle Company and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman.