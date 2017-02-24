The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay is in negotiations to helm what would be a live-action film based on Nightwing, a part of the Batman mythology, Deadline has confirmed. Bill Debuque, who penned the screenplay for the Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant, is writing the screenplay.

Affleck, of course, plays Batman in the DC Universe movies, including in stand-alone The Batman, which he co-wrote and was to direct before exiting. Matt Reeves landed that helming job, which Warners made official today. In addition to several films in the works (Flash, Shazam, Suicide Squad 2 among them), two DC Universe pics are set to bow in theaters this year: Wonder Woman on June 2 and Justice League on November 17.