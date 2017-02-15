Nick Cannon is making another major career change. The multi-hyphenated, who announced on Monday morning that he was leaving America’s Got Talent after allegedly being threatened with termination by NBC over an AGT and NBC-related racial joke in his new Showtime standup special, is also changing agencies. Cannon and his production company, Ncredible Entertainment, have signed with CAA.

The decision comes after a tumultuous weekend for the comedian and producer who, in his emotional, lengthy letter to fans announcing his AGT exit and the reasons behind it noted, ”I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property.” There has been no comment yet from NBC on Cannon’s statements.

In addition to his eight-season run as host of AGT, Cannon produces and stars in MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and Wild ‘N On Tour. His past producing credits include Drumline: A New Beat.

Cannon, who also is a published author, was most recently with ICM Partners. His attorney is Nina Shaw, and he is managed by Michael “Blue” Williams and Michael Goldman.