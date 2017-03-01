EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Hoult has been cast in The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film — a period drama The Favourite that stars the already reported Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Hoult recently wrapped production on The Current War playing Nikola Tesla opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. He also plays J.D. Salinger in Rebel in the Rye which will be distributed through IFC this fall.

In The Favourite, Hoult will play “Harley,” the Tory party leader during the reign of Queen Anne at the end of the 17th and beginning of the 18th century. The story was written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara. Scarlet Films’ Ceci Dempsey and Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday — who produced The Lobster — will produce The Favourite. Element’s Andrew Lowe is exec producing.

Hoult, who audiences can see currently in Collide (in theaters now), is repped by UTA, management company 42 and law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.