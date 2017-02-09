New Regency, the producer-financier behind recent Best Picture Oscar winners 12 Years a Slave and Birdman, has pacted with Amazon on a multi-year international content licensing agreement for New Regency’s film library. As part of the exclusive SVOD rights deal, Amazon Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories will be able to stream Regency films that include last year’s Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant.

Starting next year, the list increases to include all NR titles including Gone Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Heat and L.A. Confidential among others. The agreement was brokered in partnership with Lionsgate Television, which is in a joint venture with New Regency and distributes the company’s library internationally.

New Regency does not have a Best Picture entry this year, but Amazon, which has been ramping up its film and TV auspices both in production and distribution, does: Manchester by the Sea is up for six Oscars this year.

“We are thrilled to bring Prime Video members around the world access to an amazing catalog of films from New Regency,” said Jason Ropell, Amazon’s World Wide Head of Motion Pictures. “For just over a month, Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories have loved having access to our popular and award-winning Amazon Original Series and Hollywood movies and TV shows, and now with New Regency, we are giving them even more great content to enjoy.”

Said New Regency chairman Yariv Milchan and COO Jonathan Fischer: “Amazon is known for offering high-quality content on Prime Video and we are delighted to work with them to bring New Regency’s prestigious library of films to new audiences around the world. This ground-breaking deal is the beginning of our relationship with Amazon and we look forward to expanding our partnership in the future.”