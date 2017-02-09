Halloween creator Carpenter just announced on his Facebook page that the planned reincarnation of the horror franchise just landed a a director and writer. David Gordon Green has been tapped to direct the new movie, and is writing the script with his Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals collaborator Danny McBride. Carpenter said in the post a release date is set for October 19th, 2018, and a meeting with Gordon Green, McBride and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum did the trick to seal the deal. The project was originally announced last spring by Miramax, Trancas and Blumhouse. MORE

Related
John Carpenter To Exec Produce New 'Halloween' For Miramax, Trancas & Blumhouse