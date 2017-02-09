Halloween creator Carpenter just announced on his Facebook page that the planned reincarnation of the horror franchise just landed a a director and writer. David Gordon Green has been tapped to direct the new movie, and is writing the script with his Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals collaborator Danny McBride. Carpenter said in the post a release date is set for October 19th, 2018, and a meeting with Gordon Green, McBride and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum did the trick to seal the deal. The project was originally announced last spring by Miramax, Trancas and Blumhouse. MORE