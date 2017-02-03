EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has set Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit to write The Villas. The project, produced by Atlas Entertainment, is loosely inspired by Neil Simon’s play and 1971 film Plaza Suite. Similarly, the film revolves around several relationship stories all taking place in a hotel, but this time, the location is a group of neighboring high-roller villas in Las Vegas, similar to The Mansion at the MGM Grand. The project will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Chuck Roven, William Green and Aaron Ginsburg.

Paramount Pictures

Hernandez and Samit recently wrote and produced on the first season of Netflix’s One Day At A Time, and are currently writing on the ABC/Sony TV pilot Come Together.

The scribes, who started writing together as undergrads at Brown University, are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman.