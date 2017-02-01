After nearly two-weeks in office, President Donald Trump came back to primetime on all the networks in full Celebrity Apprentice mode with a full throated “you’re hired” for his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch – and you could tell the Commander-in-Chief was loving every minute of it.

“So, was that a surprise, was it?” POTUS asked the crowd in the White House and watching on TV just after 8 PM ET last night as the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge and his wife joined him at the podium. What wasn’t a surprise was the sheer showmanship of the SCOTUS announcement by Trump as all of the Big 4 gave over most of their 8 – 8:30 PM slot to the live event. It was a bit of a split result with NBC’s 8 – 8:17 PM coverage scoring among adults 18-49 with a 1.2/4 rating but getting 5.87 million viewers. CBS’ 8 – 8:22 PM coverage got the most eyeballs with 7.43 million watching but pulled in a 1.0/4 in the demo.

Pushing its schedule over the whole night, ABC’s 8 – 8: 18 PM coverage of the Trump SCOTUS show drew a 0.9/4 rating and 4.69 million viewers. Pulling from Fox News Channel’s feed, Fox’s coverage of the announcement had a 0.6/2 rating and 2.07 million viewers before going right into a New Girl repeat.

With all that on the Big 4, The Flash (1.1/4) and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (0.7/3) had a good night as did the CW itself. Up 17% from its January 24 results, the net matched Fox was the second highest overall demo rating of the night with a 0.9/3 behind top spotter NBC’s 1.2/4. After last week’s series low, the Scarlett Speedster surged 22% among adults 18-49 and 13% in viewers to 3.04 million. Legends only saw a bop up of 3% in viewers from last week but a solid 17% rise in the demo in the 9 PM time slot against CBS’ annual Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials (0.9/3) special, Fox’s Bones (0.9/3) and NBC’s The Wall (1.4/5).

Outside of its regular 8 PM slot, the Chris Hardwick hosted reality show was the top rated show of the night but down 13% from last week. That’s better than the fall the encore heavy House of Moonves’ Super Bowl ad special did, with the one-hour 2017 version down 55% from the two-hour special that aired on February 2, 2016.

Bones was the same as last week but its 8:30 PM lead-in comedy The Mick (1.1/4) was up a tenth from its January 24 show. ABC’s only original of the night was 10 PM’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6/2), which was even with last week.

As Helen Thomas used to say, Thank you Mr. President