Neil Gaiman, who just wrapped production on Season 1 of Starz’s American Gods, has inked an exclusive first-look mutltiyear deal with the series’ producer FremantleMedia North America. The new deal will further mine Gaiman’s trove of works from short stories to novels, like with American Gods, for TV. It also allows for adaptation of projects involving third-party source material and IP, and Gaiman will be involved in all capacities including as writer and producer.

The two are already ID’ing projects, with Cat Mihos continuing to serve as director of development for Gaiman’s The Blank Corporation.

“Neil Gaiman is one of the most distinctive writers of our time and we’ve been incredibly fortunate to be entrusted with his vision while adapting American Gods,” said Craig Cegielski, co-CEO of FMN. “Our experience together has proven more than collaborative – it’s a shared ambition to create, develop and produce singular, bespoke content. We couldn’t be happier to diversify and expand our relationship to future projects.”

American Gods will premiere on April 30, and hit Amazon Prime Video internationally on May 1.

Said Gaiman: “Working with my friends at FremantleMedia on shepherding American Gods to the screen has been exciting and delightful way to spend the last three years. I’ve learned to trust them, and to harness their talents and enthusiasm, as they’ve learned to harness mine. They don’t mind that I love creating a ridiculously wide variety of things, and I am glad that even the strangest projects of mine will have a home with them. American Gods is TV nobody has seen before and I can’t wait to announce the specifics behind what we have coming up next.”