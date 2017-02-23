Neil Brown Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) is set as a lead in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Brown will play Ray, the longest-tenured member of Jason’s (not yet cast) assault team, and his most trusted friend and colleague. Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack executive produce for CBS TV Studios and Chulack will direct the pilot.

Brown appeared as DJ Yella in Universal’s Straight Outta Compton and mostly recently recurred on HBO’s Insecure and BBC America’s Dirk Gently. He will next be seen in Mark Gordon’s war film Sand Castle for Netflix, as well as Netflix’s Swedish remake Naked, and thriller Labyrinth alongside Johnny Depp. Brown is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and David Dean Management.