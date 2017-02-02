NCIS: Los Angeles will pay tribute to late cast member Miguel Ferrer in its March 5 episode.

In the episode, a version of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” played by Ferrer’s band, The Jenerators and sung by Ferrer will be heard. (Ferrer was an accomplished drummer before turning to acting). The episode will end with a remembrance title card.

Ferrer will also appear in the February 19th episode, “Payback,” in scenes that were filmed prior to his death.

Ferrer played Assistant Director Owen Granger for six seasons on the CBS procedural. He died last month of cancer at the age of 61.

Prior to his death, Ferrer also had filmed a reprise of his Twin Peaks role as FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield in Showtime’s upcoming reboot, which premieres on May 21.

Ferrer also is remembered for his co-starring role on NBC’s Crossing Jordan and the original RoboCop.