NBC took its sixth consecutive Tuesday win in the adults 18-49 demographic last night, paced by This Is Us, while CBS dominated every half hour of primetime in total viewers, starting with the night’s most watched program, NCIS (15.4 million viewers), at 8 PM.

This Is Us clocked a 2.5 demo rating at 9 PM, according to fast nationals, marking the series’ 12th consecutive original to rank as the No. 1 Big 4 entertainment show of the night in the key demo. Among 18-49s, This is Us enjoyed a 92% margin over CBS’ Bull (1.3), though Bull’s total-viewer crowd of 10.72 million gored This Is Us’ 9.54 million.

The 8 PM hour went to CBS in overall audience and the demo, with NCIS logging 15.4 million viewers and a 1.7 – a demo rating second only to This Is Us for the night.

Between 8-10 PM, ABC’s comedy block returned to originals for the first time in three weeks, delivering the night’s four highest-rated comedies in the demo on what, granted, is a drama-heavy night.

At 10 PM, NBC’s Chicago Fire finished first in the demo (1.5), while CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans averaged 8.9 million viewers.

NBC averaged 1.8 for the primetime night, well ahead of CBS’ 1.3, ABC’s 1.1, Fox’s 0.8 and CW’s 0.9. CBS logged 11.687 million total viewers, eclipsing NBC (7.451 million) and ABC (3.758 million) combined. Fox logged 2.711 million viewers, while the CW averaged 2.413 million.