Last night’s NBA All-Star Game was a winner, not only for the Western Conference but for Turner Sports.

The game, which saw the West beat the East 192-182, drew 7.8 million viewers across TNT & TBS, making it the most-viewed NBA All-Star Game telecast since 2013, according to Turner and Nielsen. Last night’s live game coverage was up 3% over last year’s event, peaking with an average of 8.5 million total viewers from 8:30-8:45 PM ET.

Meanwhile, TNT’s coverage of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night averaged 5.6M total viewers, up 1% vs. 2016. The telecast peaked with an average of 6.8 million viewers from 9:45-10 PM.

Coverage of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game across Turner’s TV Everywhere platforms was up 46% in video views up 46% and up 37% in total video consumption vs. 2016.