The National Association of Television and Programming Executives has a new chief executive. JP Bommel, who has been the group’s Managing Director and COO since August 2015, has been promoted to President and CEO.

“NATPE Miami 2017, the first with JP at the helm, was a huge success with compelling new tracks and record numbers of international attendees,” said NATPE Chairman Andy Kaplan, who also is President of Worldwide Networks at Sony Pictures Television. “JP has a strong track record, and I’m excited to continue working with him on our shared vision for NATPE, building on its substantial reach and relevance as the industry continues to evolve around the world and across platforms.”

Bommel will focus on establishing new membership tiers, creating new year-round experiences for members and the expanding the 2017 NATPE Budapest Market and Content Summit in June. Before joining NATPE, he founded Barton Creek International, which developed global events and created strategic partnerships; served as VP Business Development, Entertainment, for Reed Midem from 2005-13; and served as VP Global Marketing for EMI/Capitol, Sony Music and BMG.