The LA Skins Fest, a Native American arts initiative that offers year round opportunities for emerging Native American actors, writers and directors, announced that they are accepting applications for their second Native American TV Writers Lab.

The lab is an intensive TV writing workshop that prepares Native Americans for writing careers at major television networks and is designed to address the lack of Native American writers in primetime network TV.

The workshop is a partnership with CBS Entertainment Diversity, NBCUniversal Diversity and HBO, and is a five-week lab will take place mid-May to late-June of this year. It will consist of panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and group workshops, with the purpose of developing the skills of the writers and prepare them for employment in the industry.

The lab is for seasoned writers who are capable of writing at least one half-hour comedy or one-hour drama television script within a five-week period. Each selected participant is expected to complete at least one script by the end of the five-week session, which will then be read by network executives.

“In 2016, we created an extraordinary program that inspired several great Native writers. In our second year, we look forward to continuing our development of new, brilliant and exceptional Native American talent,” stated Ian Skorodin, Founding Director of the LA Skins Fest.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2017 (a late deadline of April 1st). For more information visit www.laskinsfest.com.

Last year’s inaugural lab featured executive from CBS, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Bad Robot, FOX, ABC and many more. One of its participant, Carlee Malemute (Athabascan), recently sold a project to Lifetime Television and is currently working on additional projects for the network.