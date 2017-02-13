Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been added to the cast of director Michael Gracey’s musical biopic The Greatest Showman On Earth, joining star Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. The film follows famous American showman P.T. Barnumn (Jackman), as he creates the three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that made him famous. Bordizzo plays Deng Yan, the leader of the acrobatic troupe who oversees the circus and becomes the right hand “man” and trusted confident for P.T. She just wrapped Hotel Mumbai with Dev Patel, and previously appeared in Netflix/ The Weinstein Company’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword Of Destiny. Bordizzo is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Ryan Hall Management.

NMA PR

Girl Meets World actor Corey Fogelmanis has joined the cast of #Squadgoals, with Danny J. Boyle at the helm from a script by Caron Tchampion. It centers on the life of an ambitious teen journalist Samantha, whose reporting takes an investigative turn when two of her classmates, and contenders for a full-ride local scholarship, are murdered. Fogelmanis plays Nate, a photographer, who is secretly crushing on Samantha. While helping Samantha figure out the real reason behind the murders, he finds his own life to be in danger. Stan Spry and Eric Woods are producing as filming is underway. Fogelmanis starred as Farkle in Disney’s Boy Meets World reboot series, which recently ended after three seasons. He is repped by Savage Agency and Reload Management.