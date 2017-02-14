Natalie Morales (The Grinder, Parks and Recreation) has been cast as one of the leads in Losing It, a single-camera family comedy from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Nash, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it.

Morales will play one of the siblings, Charlie, the adopted sister who is a baker. Nash and Kaplan executive produce with Dana Honor.

The casting comes on the heels of Morales’ arc on the new Netflix dark comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, which is produced by Kapital Entertainment. This marks Morales’ return to ABC where she co-starred on the underrated comedy series Trophy Wife. She is repped by repped by CAA, Vincent Nastri at Bleecker Street Entertainment, and Mitch Smelkinson.