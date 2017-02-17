Foxtel has cast numerous roles in Picnic at Hanging Rock, its 21st century re-imagining of Joan Lindsay’s literary classic. Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer will star as English headmistress Mrs Hester Appleyard in the project produced by FremantleMedia Australia and co-financed by Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

Published in 1967, the novel centers on the mysterious disappearance of three schoolgirls and their governess on Valentine’s Day 1900 and the far-reaching aftermath. Beatrix Christian and Alice Addison are writing the the six-part event series, and Larysa Kondracki, Michael Rymer and Amanda Brotchie direct.

Many other castings also were announced today: The teachers of Appleyard College for Young Ladies will be played by Lola Bessis (Mademoiselle Dianne de Poitiers), Yael Stone (Miss Dora Lumley), Anna McGahan (Miss Greta McCraw) and Sibylla Budd (Mrs Valange). Playing the students are Lily Sullivan (Miranda Reid(, Madeleine Madden (Marion Quade), Samara Weaving (Irma Leopold), Ruby Rees (Edith Horton) and newcomer Inez Curro (Sara Waybourne).

The newly named cast also includes Don Hany, Harrison Gilbertson,James Hoare, Marcus Graham, Mark Coles Smith, Jonny Pasvolsky, Philip Quast, Emily Gruhl, John Flaus, Ros Gentle, Julie Nihill, Kaarin Fairfax, Randall Berger, Mayah Fredes, Alyssa Tuddenham, Kate Bradford, Bethany Whitmore, Markella Kavenagh, Felix Johnson, Ines English, Huw Higginson, Rob Jacobson and Kim Gyngell.

Picnic at Hanging Rock will premiere on Foxtel’s showcase channel in Australia this year, but no date has been announced. FremantleMedia is handling worldwide sales.

Dormer is repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and United Agents.