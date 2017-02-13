EXCLUSIVE: Pinnacle Films and Hoyts have acquired Australian and New Zealand rights to Emmy-winner Matt Drummond’s latest project My Pet Dinosaur.

Pinnacle will release the pic wide in both territories on April 25. Hoyts were the first cinema chain to commit, agreeing to screen the pic across all of their cinemas in Australia and New Zealand. Empress Road Pictures is handling sales for the title and is shopping it to buyers at the European Film Market.

Story focuses on the unlikely friendship between a boy and a dinosaur. Jordan Dulieu, Annabel Wolfe, Christopher Gabardi (The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years) and Aussie actor Tiriel Mora (Farscape) star in the pic. Drummond directs, writes and produces.

This is the second feature for Drummond, who’s renowned for his work as a visual effects supervisor. His previous title Dinosaur Island was nominated for a AEAF (animation effects awards fest) for feature film animation in 2015.