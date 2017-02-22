Gkids’ has released a new trailer for the appropriately titled animated film My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea from graphic novelist and director Dash Shaw. Told through a mixed-media animation style, the comedy-disaster features the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Maya Rudolph, Susan Sarandon, Alex Karpovsky and John Cameron Mitchell. The pic will bow in select theaters April 14.

The film follows high school sophomores Dash (Schwartzman) and his best friend Assaf (Watts), who are preparing for another year at Tides High School muckraking on behalf of their widely distributed but little-read school newspaper, edited by their friend Verti (Rudolph). Just when a blossoming relationship between Assaf and Verti threatens to destroy the boys’ friendship, disaster erupts as the school building starts to sink in the ocean. Dash takes charge to save his fellow students. “We have to move up to the senior floor, and graduate to the roof.”

Electric Chinoland’s Kyle Martin, Craig Zobel and Shaw produced in association with Fat Possum Records’ Matthew Johnson, Low Spark Films and Washington Square Films.

Check out the trailer above.