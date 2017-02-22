My Abandonment, a father-daughter story that stars Hell or High Water‘s Ben Foster and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie from Winter’s Bone director Debra Granik just landed its financing from Bron Creative and First Look Media which will co-finance and executive produce the film. The new film is slated to start production in April in Portland.

My Abandonment was adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini from author Peter Rock’s novel of the same name. The story follows 13-year-old Caroline (McKenzie) and her father, Will (Foster), who are found living in Forest Park, a temperate rainforest abutting Portland, Oregon. When authorities pluck them from their hidden world, where they lived peacefully and practically, Caroline and Will must embark on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.

Producing the film are Anne Harrison (The Danish Girl, Two Family House) through her Harrison Productions; Linda Reisman (The Danish Girl, Affliction) through her Reisman Productions and Rosellini (who produced Granik’s Winter’s Bone and Down to the Bone) through Still Rolling Productions. The executive producers are Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, and Andy Pollack (Fences, The Birth of a Nation, I Saw the Light) and First Look Media’s Michael Bloom and Adam Pincus (Spotlight).

Foster was recently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award as well as a Critic’s Choice Award for his work in David McKenzie’s Academy nominated Best Picture Hell Or High Water. He will next be seen in Hostiles which reunites him with his 3:10 To Yuma co-star Christian Bale. He is repped by UTA.

McKenzie was cast by Peter Jackson as “Astrid” in The Hobbit — Battle Of The Five Armies. McKenzie is represented by CESD, Untitled, and Gail Cowan Management.

WME Global brokered the deal and will represent the film for North America. Jackie Eckhouse of Sloss Eckhouse Law Co. represented Harrison and Reisman in the deal. Josh Sandler of Gray Krause Stratford Sandler Des Rochers represented Granik and Rosellini.