MTV News has become the latest digital news outlet to recognize the WGA East as the collective bargaining representative of its editorial staff. The guild has been on an organizing roll during the last 18 months, winning the right to represent the editorial staffs at the Huffington Post, Salon, Vice, Gizmodo Media Group, Fusion, the Root, and ThinkProgress.

“Unionizing with the WGA East gives the editorial employees at MTV News a strong voice on the job,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “We look forward to working closely with them to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that addresses their concerns and helps them build sustainable careers.”

MTV

MTV said in a statement: “We are committed to doing everything we can to cultivate a creative and supportive working environment at MTV News. Our employees are our top priority, and we welcome constructive discussions with them on this initiative.”

MTV’s decision to agree to work out a contract with WGAE less than two weeks after the guild announced that it had secured the support of MTV News’ digital editorial staff to be their collective bargaining representative. “There has never been a more critically important time in our lives to have the protections of a union, especially for those of us in media,” the MTV News Unionizing Committee said in a statement.