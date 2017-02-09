MTV has opted not to renew freshman comedy series Loosely Exactly Nicole and Mary + Jane for a second season. Meanwhile, no decision has been made yet on the third new MTV half-hour scripted series to debut last fall, dark comedy Sweet/Vicious.

All three shows had been developed and picked up before Chris McCarthy took over the network in late October as president of MTV, VH1 and Logo. In an interview with Deadline about the new Viacom plan, he said the cancellation decisions on Loosely Exactly Nicole and Mary + Jane were made after “honest conversations with the producers.”

Neither show has done particularly well in the ratings, though Mary + Jane (368,000 viewers in Live+same day) has been the strongest, on par with Scream, which has been renewed, and recently departed Faking It. Loosely Exactly Nicole‘s L+SD viewer tally was at 198,000 viewers, followed by Sweet/Vicious‘ 180,000 as the lowest rated scripted series on the network.

But Sweet/Vicious — about two female students who become vigilantes at night seeking revenge on campus rapist — has been well received by critics and has created buzz with its timely topic. Its future is still being evaluated, McCarthy said.

“We love the characters and how the show relates to modern feminism,” he told Deadline. “Its numbers were disappointing but the sentiment for the show has been nothing but fantastic.”