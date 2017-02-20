The winners for the 64th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, which recognize achievements in sound editing in feature film, TV, animation and web-based productions, were announced Sunday during a ceremony at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

During the opening address, MPSE president Tom McCarthy stated, “The MPSE continues to grow. Our membership now extends around the world. We are building a global network of sound professionals in order to help artists collaborate and share ideas with their peers.”

McCarthy added that the future for entertainment sound has no boundaries. “It is impossible to predict what new challenges will be presented to practitioners of our craft in the years to come,” he observed. “But it is up to all of us to meet those challenges with creatively, professionalism and skill.”

This year, Guillermo del Toro was honored with the MPSE Filmmaker Award. The prize was presented to him by Supervising Sound Editor Scott Gershin. Supervising Sound Editors Wylie Stateman and Shannon McIntosh also bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer Harry Cohen.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION ANIMATION

Albert

Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Directed By: Max Lang

Produced By: Will McRobb, Chris Viscardi

Macgregor Middleton

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier

Foley Artist: Craig Ng

Music Editor: Brad Breeck

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier, Jeff Shiffman MPSE

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY SHORT FORM

Sonic Sea

Discovery Channel

Directed By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld

Produced By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld, Franceska Bucci, Lisa Whiteman

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY LONG FORM

My Beautiful Broken Brain

My Beautiful Broken Brain Ltd

Directed By: Sophie Robinson, Lotje Sodderland

Produced By: Sophie Robinson, Michael Houldey

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM

MOANA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Tremelo Productions, Participant Media

Directed By: Morgan Neville

Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

VERNA FIELDS AWARD IN SOUND EDITING IN STUDENT FILMS

(TIE)

Fishwitch

National Film and Television School

Directed By: Adrienne Dowling

Produced By: Hélène Sifre

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz

Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz

Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz

Icarus

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez

Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: COMPUTER EPISODIC ENTERTAINMENT (WEBISODE)

Joyride

Lemonade Films

Directed By: Ozan Biron

Produced By: Trevor Cawood, Ted Herman, Jeremy Jones

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron

Foley Artist: Rustam Gimadiyev

Sound Editor: Travis Pratert

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: GAME CINEMATICS

Gears of War 4

The Coalition

Directed By: Greg Mitchel

Produced By: John Morgan, Benjamin Tse, Josh Linton

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice, Crispin Hands

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott

Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson

Audio Director: John Morgan

Audio Lead: Josh Linton

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DIRECT TO VIDEO ANIMATION

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout

Warner Bros. Animation

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia, Patrick Foley

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DIRECT TO VIDEO LIVE ACTION

The Duel

Lionsgate Premiere

Directed By: Kieran Darcy-Smith

Produced By: David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Maureen Meulen, Adam Rosenfelt

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artists: Gonzalo "Bino" Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: SPECIAL VENUE

Pearl

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Inc.

Directed By: Patrick Osborne

Produced By: David Eisenmann, Karen Dufilho-Rosen

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott

Audio Director: Scot Stafford

Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The King’s Choice

Paradox AS

Directed By: Erik Poppe

Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC SCORE

Stranger Things

“Chapter Three: Holly Jolly”

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

WINNER

Music Editor: David Klotz

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC, MUSICAL

(TIE)

Mozart In The Jungle

“Now I Will Sing”

Amazon Studios

Directed By: Paul Weitz

Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin

WINNERS

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann

The Get Down

“Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice”

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Directed By: Ed Bianchi

Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones

WINNER

Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – DIALOGUE / ADR

Penny Dreadful III

“Ebb Tide”

Showtime Networks

Directed By: Paco Cabezas

Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall

Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum

Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello

ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – FX/FOLEY

Westworld

“Trompe L’Oeil”

Bad Robot/Kilter Films

Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E

Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – MUSIC SCORE & MUSICAL

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Fox 21

Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan

WINNER

Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – DIALOGUE/ADR

The Night Of

“Part 1 The Beach”

BBC Drama Productions

Directed By: Steve Zaillian

Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – FX/FOLEY

Westworld

“The Bicameral Mind”

Bad Robot/ Kilter Films

Directed By: Jonathan Nolan

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume

Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE

Warcraft: The Beginning

Legendary Pictures

Directed By: Duncan Jones

Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan

WINNERS

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE

La La Land

Lionsgate

Directed By: Damien Chazelle

Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger

WINNERS

Music Editor: Jason Ruder

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess