The winners for the 64th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, which recognize achievements in sound editing in feature film, TV, animation and web-based productions, were announced Sunday during a ceremony at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
During the opening address, MPSE president Tom McCarthy stated, “The MPSE continues to grow. Our membership now extends around the world. We are building a global network of sound professionals in order to help artists collaborate and share ideas with their peers.”
McCarthy added that the future for entertainment sound has no boundaries. “It is impossible to predict what new challenges will be presented to practitioners of our craft in the years to come,” he observed. “But it is up to all of us to meet those challenges with creatively, professionalism and skill.”
This year, Guillermo del Toro was honored with the MPSE Filmmaker Award. The prize was presented to him by Supervising Sound Editor Scott Gershin. Supervising Sound Editors Wylie Stateman and Shannon McIntosh also bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer Harry Cohen.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION ANIMATION
Albert
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Directed By: Max Lang
Produced By: Will McRobb, Chris Viscardi
Macgregor Middleton
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Tess Fournier
Foley Artist: Craig Ng
Music Editor: Brad Breeck
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier, Jeff Shiffman MPSE
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY SHORT FORM
Sonic Sea
Discovery Channel
Directed By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld
Produced By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld, Franceska Bucci, Lisa Whiteman
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: TELEVISION DOCUMENTARY LONG FORM
My Beautiful Broken Brain
My Beautiful Broken Brain Ltd
Directed By: Sophie Robinson, Lotje Sodderland
Produced By: Sophie Robinson, Michael Houldey
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM
MOANA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker
Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Tremelo Productions, Participant Media
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
VERNA FIELDS AWARD IN SOUND EDITING IN STUDENT FILMS
(TIE)
Fishwitch
National Film and Television School
Directed By: Adrienne Dowling
Produced By: Hélène Sifre
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz
Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz
Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz
Icarus
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez
Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: COMPUTER EPISODIC ENTERTAINMENT (WEBISODE)
Joyride
Lemonade Films
Directed By: Ozan Biron
Produced By: Trevor Cawood, Ted Herman, Jeremy Jones
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron
Foley Artist: Rustam Gimadiyev
Sound Editor: Travis Pratert
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: GAME CINEMATICS
Gears of War 4
The Coalition
Directed By: Greg Mitchel
Produced By: John Morgan, Benjamin Tse, Josh Linton
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice, Crispin Hands
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott
Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson
Audio Director: John Morgan
Audio Lead: Josh Linton
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DIRECT TO VIDEO ANIMATION
Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout
Warner Bros. Animation
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia, Patrick Foley
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DIRECT TO VIDEO LIVE ACTION
The Duel
Lionsgate Premiere
Directed By: Kieran Darcy-Smith
Produced By: David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Maureen Meulen, Adam Rosenfelt
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Artists: Gonzalo "Bino" Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Music Editor: Ben Zarai
Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: SPECIAL VENUE
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Inc.
Directed By: Patrick Osborne
Produced By: David Eisenmann, Karen Dufilho-Rosen
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott
Audio Director: Scot Stafford
Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
Sound Designer: Jamey Scott
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The King’s Choice
Paradox AS
Directed By: Erik Poppe
Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC SCORE
Stranger Things
“Chapter Three: Holly Jolly”
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Shawn Levy
Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen
WINNER
Music Editor: David Klotz
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – MUSIC, MUSICAL
(TIE)
Mozart In The Jungle
“Now I Will Sing”
Amazon Studios
Directed By: Paul Weitz
Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin
WINNERS
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Fuhrmann
The Get Down
“Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice”
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Directed By: Ed Bianchi
Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones
WINNER
Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Penny Dreadful III
“Ebb Tide”
Showtime Networks
Directed By: Paco Cabezas
Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum
Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello
ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: SHORT FORM – FX/FOLEY
Westworld
“Trompe L’Oeil”
Bad Robot/Kilter Films
Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E
Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – MUSIC SCORE & MUSICAL
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Fox 21
Directed By: Kenny Ortega
Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan
WINNER
Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – DIALOGUE/ADR
The Night Of
“Part 1 The Beach”
BBC Drama Productions
Directed By: Steve Zaillian
Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editors: Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
BEST SOUND EDITING IN TELEVISION: LONG FORM – FX/FOLEY
Westworld
“The Bicameral Mind”
Bad Robot/ Kilter Films
Directed By: Jonathan Nolan
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume
Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE
Warcraft: The Beginning
Legendary Pictures
Directed By: Duncan Jones
Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan
WINNERS
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE
La La Land
Lionsgate
Directed By: Damien Chazelle
Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger
WINNERS
Music Editor: Jason Ruder
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess
