MPI Media Group has hired industry veteran Giles Edwards as Head of Acquisitions and Development, Europe. Edwards joins after serving as Head of Acquisitions at Metrodome Distribution and as a distribution consultant in the UK.

Edwards will be a key contributor in identifying and developing source material to feed MPI’s in-house production slate, as well as assessing films for acquisition consideration.

He’ll attend upcoming industry events and markets including Cannes, Berlin and Toronto festivals.

“We’ve enjoyed a very production and working relationship with Giles during his tenure with Metrodome,” said MPI Exec Vice President Greg Newman. “He is a talented executive and we are thrilled to have him bring his skills, taste and discernment to MPI.”

Chicago-based MPI Media Group operates Dark Sky Films, MPI Home Entertainment and WPA Film Library. The company conducts global film sales via MPI International. Dark Sky Films is dedicated to elevated and art house horror, sci-fi and cult films. Dark Sky Productions include Ti West’s The House of Devil, The Inkeepers, Stake Land, Starry Eyes, Deathgasm, We Are Still Here and the upcoming Catfight.