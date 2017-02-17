Mouzam Makkar is set for a series-regular role on NBC’s Mindy Kaling/Charlie Grandy comedy pilot. Written by Kaling and Grandy, the untitled comedy centers on Vince, a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when Vince’s teenage son is dropped on their doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of his old high school flings. Makkar wil play Britney, Vince’s on-again, off-again girlfriend since they were 13. Britney is a smart hustler with an emotional streak that makes her do dramatic things. Makkar, repped by Principato Young, recurred on Fox’s The Exorcist and the CW’s The Vampire Diaries. She’s repped by Gray Talent Group.

Related2017 NBC Pilots

Newcomer Natacha Karam has landed a series-regular role opposite Mike Vogel in NBC’s military drama pilot For God and Country, from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Written by Georgaris, For God and Country looks into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Karam will play Jaz, the second member of ISA Special Operations Group Unit 7, one of the few women in the world to make it through the U.S. Army Ranger School, Delta Force Selection and now to serve on one of these teams. Karam’s credits include a recent guest role on Homeland. She’s repped by Tom Norcliffe in the UK, Lena Roklin and Gersh.