In a media year dominated by coverage of the presidential campaigns and the election of Donald J. Trump, the unapologetically progressive monthly Mother Jones, edited by Clara Jeffery, was named Magazine Of The Year today by the American Society Of Magazine Editors. And in an equally stunning announcement, ASME sent The New Yorker home empty-handed despite nominations in five categories and its full-on coverage of the Obama Administration and the transition to the Trump era.

(Last spring The New Yorker, edited by David Remnick, was awarded three Pulitzer Prizes, marking the first time the traditionally newspapers-only top prizes had gone to a magazine. The ASME Awards are generally regarded as the magazine equivalent of the Pulitzers.)

“In a year that rocked our country and challenged our industry, Mother Jones found new ways to engage audiences and continue its practice of fearless journalism,” the ASME Magazine Of The Year citation read. Mother Jones also won the highly competitive Reporting category, for “My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard,” by Shane Bauer.

The awards are informally called The Ellies, in honor of the Alexander Calder-designed statuettes resembling an elephant that the winners receive.

The award for General Excellence: News, Sports and Entertainment – the second-most coveted Ellie – went to ESPN The Magazine for “Unfailingly ambitious, deeply reported, imaginatively designed, ESPN The Magazine’s transcendent sports coverage sheds light on politics, society and culture.”

New York magazine and The New York Times Magazine – perennial favorites – each came away with three Ellies. The Adam Moss-edited New York won for Best Magazine Section (its “Culture Pages”), Single Topic issue for an issue devoted to a look back at the Obama years) and Video (for “Guns & Empathy,” co-produced with Narrative 4 in December). The Times Magazine, edited by Jake Silverstein, won for Feature Writing (“I Have No Choice but to Keep Looking,” by Jennifer Percy, ), Essays & Criticism (“David’s Ankles,” by Sam Anderson) and Public Interest (“Worlds Apart,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones).

National Geographic won the Ellie for best website, another highly competitive category. California Sunday won the awards for Design and Photography.

Here’s the complete list of winners: