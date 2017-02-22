EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired and set for a March production start in New York Most Likely To Murder, a comedy that will star Golden Globe-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom and Adam Pally.

The dark mystery comedy is about what happens when Billy (Pally), the most popular kid in high school, comes back to his hometown 10 years later to find he’s no longer cool and the girl he still has feelings for is now dating the former high school outcast. When the outcast’s mother dies under mysterious circumstances, Billy becomes obsessed with proving that she was actually murdered.

Dan Gregor, who works with Bloom on the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will direct the film he co-wrote with Doug Mand, who’s his writing partner on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother. Mand will also act in a movie he and Gregor call “Rear Window for stoners.” Pally and Bloom are producing along with Petra Ahmann. Gregor and Mand are exec producers.

Lionsgate made the acquisition through Lionsgate Digital Studio, which is run by several motion picture and television group executives who work together to produce low-budget features and episodic series. They have also made several first-look deals with popular digital influencers,like Grace Helbig, Freddie Wong, Flula Borg and Hannah Hart. The film Dirty 30 and series Dimension 404 for Hulu came out of Lionsgate Digital.

UTA and 3 Arts rep Bloom and Pally; CAA and Kaplan/Perrone rep Gregor and Mand.