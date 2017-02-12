Moonlight screenwriter Barry Jenkins and author Tarell Alvin McCraney took home the big prize tonight at the 29th annual USC Libraries Scripter Awards. And in a tie, FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and author Jeffrey Toobin, and AMC’s The Night Manager screenwriter David Farr and author John le Carré took the TV adaptation honors. The winners were announced at a black-tie gala at the Edward L. Doheny Memorial Library on the USC campus.

The Scripter Award honors authors of printed works and the screenwriters who adapt their stories. A24’s Moonlight is up for eight Oscars including Best Picture, best director for Jenkins, adapted screenplay for Jenkins and McCraney, as well as the WGA Award for adapted screenplay, which will be bestowed next weekend. The last six Scripter Award winners went on to win the Oscar, including last year’s The Big Short screenwriters Adam McKay and Charles Randolph, and author Michael Lewis. Eight of the last nine also went on to win the WGA best adapted screenplay award.

This is the second year the Scripters have honored the writers of a TV show adapted from another medium. Last year’s honor went to HBO’s Show Me A Hero writers William F. Zorzi and David Simon, and author Lisa Belkin.

The other 2017 film nominees tonight were Arrival by screenwriter Eric Heisserer, adapted from the novella “Story Of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Fences by August Wilson for the play and screenplay; Hidden Figures by screenwriters Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the nonfiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Lion by screenwriter Luke Davies for the screenplay adapted from the nonfiction book “A Long Way Home” by Saroo Brierley.

The other TV nominees were HBO’s Game of Thrones by screenwriters David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, for the episode “The Winds of Winter,” adapted from the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin; Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle by screenwriters Frank Spotnitz, Erik Oleson, and Joe Kawasaki for the episode “Fallout,” based on the novel by Philip K. Dick; Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black by screenwriters Tara Herrmann and Jenji Kohan for the episode “Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again,” adapted from the memoir by Piper Kerman, Orange Is The New Black: My Year In A Women’s Prison.