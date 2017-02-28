EXCLUSIVE: Following Sunday night’s Oscar snafu, both La La Land and Moonlight, received huge boosts in social media activity. The larger uptick in YouTube video views went to Best Picture winner Moonlight in the day following Oscar Sunday, clocking 2.9M YouTube views on Monday, while La La Land received 1.2M. Similarly, Moonlight was slightly more ahead on Facebook over the day with 20.7K vs. 20.4K for the musical romancer. The same happened for Instagram growth (see chart below).

The most impressive metric is hashtags on Twitter and Instagram combined, which shows that #Moonlight earned 85K on Monday compared to #LaLaLand with 41K.Both hashtag scores are impressive and more comparable with the days leading up to a major tentpole film.

But, conversation on social media were all related to the controversy on stage that night. Many viewers are still commenting on the screw-up, while others say they are seeing footage of the films for the first time. Particularly, that is the case for Moonlight as many moviegoers are saying that they never heard of the film or were aware of it prior to Oscar night. That in itself, helps to explain the hashtag volume. There are also both political and racial commentary related to the Barry Jenkins’ directed film that follows an African-American boy into manhood as he finds out who he really is.

La La Land, with known stars in Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, has the larger Social Media Universe of the two films with 120.7M vs 25.7M for Moonlight.