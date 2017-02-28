EXCLUSIVE: In its 20th weekend at the box office, Moonlight from A24, will expand to 1,500-plus theaters following its three trophy win last Sunday.

That’s a bigger expansion than last year’s best picture Oscar winner Spotlight which jumped to 1,227 theaters, and 2015’s Birdman which flew to 1,213. Similar to those best pic winners, Moonlight‘s win comes at a time when it’s already available on DVD and electronic sellthrough/rental. Currently, the movie is in play at 585 venues and grossed $591K last weekend.

Moonlight has been on a hot streak at the specialty B.O. since its debut on Oct. 21 and for a moment posted the best opening theater average of 2016 ($100,5K) until La La Land topped it with $176,2K. Since earning eight Oscar noms on Jan. 24, Moonlight saw a 39% jump in its total B.O., rising from $15.9M to $22.1M. Rivals believe the Barry Jenkins-directed movie stands to gain another $4M-$6M at the domestic B.O. in its domestic life cycle.