Moonlight has secured the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, a first for both writers. The script, based on McCraney’s unproduced screenplay (Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue) about a young black boy-turned-man’s conflict with sexual identity while he navigates a tough upbringing, beat out scripts from Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures and Lion.

Jenkins said onstage, “I tell my students that I teach sometimes, be in love with the process not the result but I really wanted this result because a bajillion people are watching and all you people out there who feel like there’s no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected,” he reassured that “the Academy has your back,” as well as the ACLU, which was also a part of this Oscars with many attendees wearing blue ribbons in support of the union. “For the next four years, we will not leave you alone, we will not forget you.”

McCraney dedicated the award to the “black and brown” kids and “non-gender conforming who don’t see themselves, we’re trying to show you… this is for you.”

It was an unusual year for the screenplay categories. At the WGAs, Arrival won for adapted while Moonlight took original screenplay. But at the Oscars both competed against each other in the adapted category.

Moonlight has already bestowed an award for Mahershala Ali (Supporting Actor) and is still up for the marquee Best Picture award.