BBC preschool channel CBeebies has ordered original new pre-school series Moon and Me from Andrew Davenport’s Foundling Bird and Sutikki, the new kids and family division of Bento Box Entertainment.

Created, written and produced by Davenport (Teletubbies, In the Night Garden), Moon and Me is the comical story of a special friendship between two characters from completely different worlds. The series is inspired by well-loved tales of toys that come to life when nobody is looking. Moon and Me will begin airing on CBeebies in early 2018.

Through the partnership with Foundling Bird announced last year, Sutikki is serving as the primary production, merchandising and non-UK distribution partner for the series. Pre-production has begun at multiple locations in the U.S. and in the UK.