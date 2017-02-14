Entertainment One’s Momentum Pictures has taken U.S. distribution rights to Tooley Productions’ thriller 6 Below. A fact-based modern prodigal son survival story, it’s directed by Scott Waugh with Josh Hartnett playing former Olympic hockey player Eric LeMarque. A release is planned in late 2017.

Momentum focuses on distributing multiplatform film, television and special interest content in the U.S. and globally. It will additionally release 6 Below in all Barco Escape theaters. This is the first feature entirely shot in the immersive three-screen, panoramic format.

Good Universe is handling foreign sales on 6 Below in Berlin. Tooley Productions partner SquareOne is releasing in Germany.

6 Below is based on the unbelievable true story of former Olympic hockey player LeMarque, who gets lost snowboarding in a massive storm and survives eight days with nothing while simultaneously coming to terms with a drug addiction in order to survive.

Tucker Tooley will produce alongside Hartnett and Waugh as well as Simon Swart and Bradley Pilz of October Sky Pictures. Thomas Lesinski of Sonar Entertainment is an executive producer.