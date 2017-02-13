Nestor Serrano (The Last Ship) is set for a series regular role in CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and veteran showrunner Charles Eglee (Dexter).

Written by Weir, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Serrano will play Diaz, director of the Johnson Space Center.

Serrano’s credits include A.P.B., The Last Ship, Revenge and Graceland. He’s repped by D2 Management.

