Another major executive change is coming to MTV. Mina Lefevre, EVP and head of scripted development, is leaving to join , where she will be Head of Development, overseeing the development of both scripted and unscripted content. The social network has been beefing up its efforts in the original content arena.

“I have always been drawn to the idea of building something and the idea of being part of the team that helps build Facebook’s original content ecosystem…well, that just seems like a dream!,” she wrote — where else? — on Facebook. (you can read the rest of her note below).

I hear Maggie Malina, EVP and head of scripted at VH1, will expand her duties to oversee scripted for both MTV and VH1. This would be the latest top lieutenant of president Chris McCarthy at VH1 to get dual responsibilities at both channels since he added oversight of MTV. Similarly, VH1’s Nina L. Diaz became Head of Unscripted for both MTV and VH1.

Lefevre had been the longest-serving senior programming executive at MTV, which has been undergoing a slew of executive changes over the past few years. Lefevre was brought over by then-MTV president of programming Susanne Daniels from ABC Family in 2013. She stayed on after Daniels left for YouTube, working for Sean Atkins, who in turn brought in Michael Klein as EVP original content. Both Klein and Atkins exited last fall when VH1’s McCarthy was named president of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

RelatedChris McCarthy On “Challenge” Of Taking On MTV While Also Running VH1 & Logo

At Facebook, Lefevre will be working with the team of Ricky Van Veen, Head of Global Creative Strategy, bringing the experience of a seasoned TV executive.

“Our goal is to kickstart an ecosystem of partner content for the tab, so we’re exploring funding some seed video content, including original and licensed scripted, unscripted and sports content, that takes advantage of mobile and the social interaction unique to Facebook,” Van Veen said at the rollout of the company’s Video lab.

Lefevre spent 12 years at ABC Family, where she oversaw creative and production aspects of scripted original series, including Pretty Little Liars and Melissa & Joey, and shepherded the pilot for The Fosters.

Here is the rest of Lefevre’s note: