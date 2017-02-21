Controversial Breitbart News senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos has quit the website a day after Simon & Schuster pulled plans to publish his book Dangerous in June and CPAC yanked an invitation for him to speak at the conservative confab this week.

The resignation also comes the day after conservative blog Reagan Battalion posted video of an old interview in which Yiannopoulos appeared to endorse sex between adult and underage males.

In his statement, Yiannopoulos said:

Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never have heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for the freedom and for the friendships I forged there. It would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today, I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone. When you friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do.

Breitbart News

Yiannopoulos had announced the previous evening he would hold a news conference today to discuss the controversy swirling around him. His resignation came a few hours after Breitbart’s editor-in-chief took to its radio show to blast his staffer’s remarks in the videos that resurfaced this week.

The radio remarks had further fueled speculation Yiannopoulos would be removed from his post there, though EiC Alex Marlow said in Yiannopoulos’ defense he “seemed to be speaking from personal experience as a gay man; he also revealed he’s a victim of child abuse himself” and “told me he’s never had inappropriate contact with a minor since he was an adult.”

CPAC chief Matt Schlapp took to CNN this morning to explain he had extended the invitation to speak about “free speech on campus” but, once the videos surfaced, “we thought the CPAC stage was no longer the place for Milo to try to explain what he meant. He needs to do that on his own.”

Yiannopoulos’ career-clobbering week followed Friday’s controversial appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher in which, during the online-only post-show roundtable, he scolded Maher for inviting “such awful people on your show,” adding, “You need to start inviting higher-IQ guests.”

Maher schooled back: “Look, this is the beginning of your career. People are just starting to hate you.”