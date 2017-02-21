In advance of an expected news conference by Breitbart’s under-the-gun senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos, the web site’s editor-in-chief took to its radio show this morning to blast his staffer’s remarks in old videos that re-surfaced this week.

The radio remarks further fueled speculation Yiannopoulos will be removed from his post there.

The denunciation comes one day after conservative confab CPAC un-invited the British provocateur from delivering a speech at this week’s Washington D.C. gathering. CPAC nixed the offer when a conservative blog, Reagan Battalion released old video clips in which Yiannopoulos, who is gay, appeared to endorse sex between adult men and underage males. Hours later, Simon & Schuster pulled plans to publish Yiannopoulos’ book, “Dangerous,” which was due out in June. Busy day for Milo.

CPAC chief Matt Schlapp took to CNN this morning to explain he had extended the invitation to speak about “free speech on campus” after Yiannopoulos pitched him the idea in the wake of protests that broke out at UC Berkeley when he was booked to speak.

But, once the videos surfaced “we thought the CPAC stage was no longer the place for Milo to try to explain what he meant; he needs to do that on his own; I think he’s having a press conference.”Last night, Yiannopoulos announced he would hold a news conference today at 3 PM ET

Likewise, Breitbart EiC Alex Marlow said the videos came as a surprise to his org; he called the comments “not defensible.” Marlow did not discuss Yiannopoulos’ status at Breitbart, but confirmed he would have a news conference later today at which he would discuss his future with the web site.

Yiannopoulos’ career-clobbering week followed Friday’s controversial appearance on Bill Maher’s Real Time political show in which, during the online-only post-show roundtable, scolded Maher for inviting “such awful people on your show,” adding, “You need to start inviting higher-IQ guests.”

Maher schooled back: “Look, this is the beginning of your career. People are just starting to hate you. You remind me of a young, gay, alive Christopher Hitchens, but you gotta lose that kind of sh*t. This guy [media commentator on terrorism and intelligence Malcolm Nance] has done things that allow you to f*cking live.”

Meanwhile, SNL cast member Leslie Jones sought to remind followers of her close encounter with Yiannopoulos, which led to his being blocked by Twitter: