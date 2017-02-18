Updated with Overtime discussion What tonight’s Real Time With Bill Maher lacked in vitriol, the show’s web-only Overtime segment more than compensated for. Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos falsely claimed that transgender people suffered “a psychiatric disorder” and shouldn’t be “around little girls.” Comedian Larry Wilmore told him to “go f*ck yourself” – twice, once for making loathsome comments about transgender people and again for insulting Leslie Jones.

Former congressman Jack Kingston joined the fray by praising the First Amendment, saying, “Milo, go for it, brother.”

Watch it above.

Previous Calling himself “a virtuous troll,” Lena Dunham “awful,” Jeremy Scahill “a silly man who had a hissy fit” and Donald Trump “fabulous,” Milo Yiannopoulos came off as more insult comic than political provocateur during his much-ballyhooed appearance on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher tonight.

The Breitbart News editor, interviewed by Maher in a one-on-one top-of-show appearance, no doubt surprised anyone who only heard of – but never seen – him. “You look like Bruno,” Maher said, referring to the flamboyantly gay Sacha Baron Cohen character.

Yiannopoulos shot back, “You know, I told her to dial down the contouring but she didn’t listen.”

In black jeans, black suit jacket, blond tips and multi-strand pearls, Yiannopoulos kicked things off by expressing befuddlement over his controversial reputation. “I’m lovely,” he said.

Maher then brought up some of Yiannopoulos ‘ past controversies, including the fact that, despite being openly gay (“Spoiler alert,” Maher sniped), Yiannopoulos has gone on record opposing the hiring of gay people. “Too much drugs, too much sex – not as bad as women though,” Yiannopoulos responded.

When the crowd oooh’d, Yiannopoulos said, “Kidding. You’re very easily triggered.”

While Yiannopoulos ‘ tone was more Joan Rivers than Steve Bannon – Maher spelled out the Rivers comparison with examples of Joan’s wicked jokes – the Real Time guest doubled-down when Maher took issue with his insults against Dunham, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer. “They were funny before they contracted feminism,” Yiannopoulos said.

Associated Press

Insisting that humor isn’t about “driving people apart,” Yiannopoulos repeatedly fell back on the just-a-joke bit. “When I had a Twitter it was the funniest thing in America,” he said.

As for his critics, Yiannopoulos said “I get off on it. I love it. I’m a little broken,” with Maher wondering what all the fuss was about. “He’s an impish British” (insert gay epithet here).

Earlier this week, Maher defended the controversial booking by saying, “If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims – and he might be – nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.”

Based on his performance tonight, Yiannopolous was about as monstrous as Don Rickles.

In the web-only Overtime segment – during which guest Jack Kingston did indeed get his chance to share the stage with Yiannopolous –